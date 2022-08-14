RACINE, WI — A 15-year-old boy is in the Racine County Jail for allegedly shooting another boy to death.

Police responded at 10:25 p.m. Friday, August 12, to the 1900 block of Case Avenue about someone getting shot. They found 16-year-old Quentin Smith suffering from a single gunshot wound when they arrived.

Smith was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he died from his injuries. His was the eighth gun homicide death in Racine this year.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the Racine County Jail on a first-degree intentional homicide charge.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.