KENOSHA – Bradford High School will be exclusively virtual effective immediately due to the COVID-19 pandemic until Monday, Jan. 17.

On Monday, January 3, the KUSD School Board held a meeting to assess the back-to-school situation. The end result, after learning that around three dozen district residents – that included KUSD staff members – were currently ill with COVID-19, was to remain in person.

Those who felt unsafe attending due to the spike in positive COVID-19 cases were welcome to enroll their students in exclusively-virtual school.

As of today, Friday, Jan. 7, the Bradford High School population which includes both students and staff has reached a 3% positive COVID-19 caseload.

In-person school will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

