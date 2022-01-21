The Kenosha Bradford Red Devils have been looking for their identity this season. The Red Devils have won two of their last four games and currently sit at 4-7 on the season after a 9-7 record last year.

Senior Keviyon Price currently leads the Red Devils in scoring as he averages 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season, while Jalen Carlino averages 15.8 per game. Carlino matched a career high of 26 points in a 56-47 home loss to Franklin on Jan. 4.

“Our big three is really talented, and we are struggling with getting all three flowing together at one time,” Kenosha Bradford head coach Greg Leech said. “Defensively, we are not where we need to be; we are an experienced team with seniors and we should be further along than we are.”

Both Price and Carlino averaged in double figures a season ago as Carlino was the team’s leading scorer last season averaging 16 points per game. Price averaged 12 points per game last season.

The other scoring threat for Kenosha Bradford is junior Jamisen Young who almost averages in double figures with nine points per contest. Young leads the Red Devils in assists with 42, while Carlino is second on the team with 41.

“We’re going to rely on those three night in and night out,” Leech said. “We need all three to be in double digits for us to compete in this conference and win a lot of games, which we are capable of doing.”

Kenosha Bradford’s most notable win this season came in the team’s second game of the season in a 46-45 road win over Oak Creek on Dec. 10. Price posted a near double-double of 24 points and nine rebounds in that win, while Carlino had 18 points as well for the Red Devils.

Currently, the Southeast Conference is a three team race with Franklin, Racine Case and Oak Creek at the top. After being picked by several of the conference coaches to be in the mix, the Bradford Red Devils currently sit tied with Kenosha Indian Trail with 1-4 records at the bottom of the conference.

Kenosha Bradford plays four of their next five at home including a rematch with Oak Creek. After that stretch, the Red Devils will play six of their last eight games of the regular season on the road starting with Franklin on Feb. 4.

“We can play with just about everybody in our conference,” Leech said. “We got to find our identity, and at this point we don’t have it.”

About Bradford Red Devils

Bradford High School is located at 3700 Washington Road in Kenosha. Bradford thrives as a professional learning community, educating and supporting all learners in their quests for excellence, according to their social media. Its richly-developed athletics department is host to numerous sports which allows opportunity for all students who wish to participate.

The Racine County Eye’s Wisco Huddle is your connection to statewide high school sports. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with your favorite teams.