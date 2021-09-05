Bradford quarterback Nate Olson put his stamp in one of the state’s best rivalries on Friday night in a 36-15 win over crosstown rival Tremper. Olson threw for four touchdown passes and ran for one on route to a 257 yard performance through the air in the victory.

On a third down on their first drive, Olson made the Trojans pay with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Quinten Henry for the game’s first score. The Red Devils took advantage of a Tremper unsportsmanlike penalty on their next drive as Olson connected with Christian Crump to increase the lead to 12-0.

With 11:56 remaining in the second quarter, Olson added on in the running game with a four yard touchdown before connecting with Keany Parks on a 21 yard touchdown to extend the Bradford lead to 24-0.

With 5:39 remaining in the second quarter, Tremper running back Gabe Gonzalez put the Trojans on the board with a seven yard touchdown run before Olson connected with Jared Barden on a 21-yard touchdown pass to make it 30-8 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Parks added on to the Bradford lead with a six yard touchdown run. Tremper would add on one more score as Cash Raethke connected with Dezmund White on an eight yard touchdown run with seven seconds left in the game.

In addition to Olson’s big performance, Parks led the way in rushing attack with 23 carries for 110 yards, while Olson also had nine carries on 54 yards. Quinten Henry led all Bradford receivers with five catches for 121 yards.

Raethke led the Tremper passing attack going 3-for-11 for 56 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Kyle Holm led the way in the running game with eight carries for 39 yards, while Dezmund White had four carries for 34 yards.

Both teams go to 1-2 on the season. Bradford takes on Oak Creek on the road, while Tremper travels to Horlick next week in Southeast Conference action.