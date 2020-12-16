Racine County Eye offers several opportunities for businesses to pair their ad placement directly into our content, including our Racine County Speaks project.

The 22-minute project will feature a nonprofit or civic organization. Topics covered can include mental health, support services, finance education, and healthcare.

Here is our first piece, which featured the Healthy Wisconsin Partnership.

Video sponsorship (30-second ad spot): $750/month

Banner ad (Top): $500/month

300 x 600 (in article): $400/month

728 x 90 (in article): $300/month

300 x 250 ad (bottom of the article): $200.

Friends2Follow rotating cube ad: $150

Bundles

Page sponsorship, banner ad, and sponsored column: $1,000.

Page sponsorship, 729 x 90, and sponsored column: $500

Page sponsorship, and sponsored column: $300

Ad on a newsletter banner ad $25/per 1,000 sign-ups.

Interested? Contact Denise Lockwood at (262) 504-9570.