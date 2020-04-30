Now is not the time to lose local news.
RACINE – The Racine Fire Department is on scene for a fire that started about 3:20 p.m. Thursday afternoon near Wisconsin Avenue and Sixth Street. Pat Flynn, who owns a business nearby, took the following video. We’ll update this story when we get more information.