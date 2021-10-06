UPDATE: 10:46 a.m.: Some media outlets have reported that a law enforcement official was shot while serving a warrant. Racine Police have not verified the information.

The Journal Times, Fox 6 News Milwaukee and Spectrum News Wisconsin reported that the officer — possibly a US Marshal — was shot. Racine Police have not released details regarding the shooting, but are calling it a “critical incident.”

ORIGINAL STORY – The Racine Police Department is involved in a critical incident at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 3720 Clairmont St.

Neighbors living near the area were warned via an emergency alert by the Racine Police Department to remain in their homes and away from the area until the situation is resolved.

We’ll update this story as we receive more information.