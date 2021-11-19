KENOSHA – A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

Rittenhouse, 18, was accused of shooting and killing two men and injuring a third during a riot in downtown Kenosha last year.

The officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, a man who had a knife and a felony warrant out for his arrest, sparked the events. That initial case was later reduced to a misdemeanor. Blake lived but suffered serious injuries.

Defense lawyers said Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, acted in self-defense last August when he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27. Prosecutors said Rittenhouse intended to cause harm, provoked Rosenbaum and because of that has a diminished right to use self-defense.

Ultimately, the jury sided with the defense.

WATCH: #KyleRittenhouse's REACTION as the jury finds him NOT guilty of all counts in the Kenosha shootings. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/kh2PJ6YODl — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) November 19, 2021

A breakdown of the Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

Count 1: First Degree Reckless Homicide – Not Guilty

Count 2: First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Not Guilty

Count 3: First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Not Guilty

Count 4: First Degree Intentional Homicide – Not Guilty

Count 5: Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide – Not Guilty