UPDATE 4:50 p.m. RACINE, Wis. – Several people were shot at Graceland Cemetary Thursday afternoon during a funeral procession for a man shot by Racine Police last Friday.

Police working the scene at Graceland Cemetery after shots were fired Thursday afternoon during the funeral for Da’Shontay King. – Credit: Rob Kight

Da’Shontay L. King‘s family and friends gathered to say a final goodbye, but the scene turned violent at 2:26 p.m., said officials with the Racine Police Department.

Janet Neese, a neighbor who lives across the street, reported on Facebook that she heard at least “15-plus gunshots” while she was outside playing with her children.

“There’s cops everywhere,” she said. “This is crazy.”

Racine County Eye learned from a family member that the shooting took place during the funeral procession. It is not clear exactly how many people were injured. But TMJ 4 reported that at least five people were shot.

Several Flight for Life helicopters were seen flying near the scene.



ORIGINAL STORY: A message was posted to the Racine Police Department’s Facebook page shortly before 3 p.m., and approximately 30 minutes later, Washington Park High School was ordered to shelter in place in response.

Graceland Cemetary – Credit: Rob Kight

A source from inside the high school told Racine County Eye the shelter in place was lifted by 3:50 p.m.

The Racine Police Department updated their Facebook page stating “2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery. There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated”

Additional Reports around Graceland area

Facebook user Deionta Malone posted a live video from a scene at Osbourne and Kinzie of several squads and officers with drawn weapons surrounding a white SUV. By 3:40 p.m., two men appeared to be taken into custody. But officials have not released any further information.

See more JUST IN: Racine police respond to ‘critical incident’ near Graceland Cemetery https://t.co/Vjo75s0dWl — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) June 2, 2022

See more Photos of the Shooting scene at Graceland cemetery – Very Large scene and alot of traffic in the area – Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/DTPCCiNYh9 — Racine County News/Scanner (@RacinCoNewsScan) June 2, 2022

