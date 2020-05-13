In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned the “Safer at Home” order, declaring that the Secretary of Health Services does not have the authority to issue such a statewide order without legislative approval.

In a concurring opinion, Chief Justice Patience Rogensack wrote that she would have also issued a six-day stay, giving the governor and lawmakers time to craft a new order.

“I trust that the parties will place the interests of the people of Wisconsin first and work together in good faith to establish a rule that best addresses COVID-19 and its devastating effects on Wisconsin,” she wrote.

Issued March 25, Evers issued a Stay at Home order Tuesday to close non-essential businesses until April 24 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). That order was extended to May 26 to help slow the spread of the virus.

Somewhere between 20 and 60 percent of adults could contract the virus, and about a fifth of the people who get COVID-19 could need to be hospitalized, according to officials at the Harvard Global Health Institute. But the number of known cases is significantly less than predictive models that indicated that the state would see between 440 and 1,500 deaths by April 8.

Still, health officials have voiced concerns that the spread of the virus could mean more significant numbers of people will need medical care. If that happens, hospitals will not be able to deal with a higher volume of patient care. The term flattening the curve refers to fewer people contracting the virus and having less of an impact on the state’s healthcare system.

Racine County COVID-19 cases rise sharply over the past week

The decision comes just hours after Racine County released its report showing the number of people infected with the COVID-19 virus in Racine County continues to rise at a rate faster than the state-wide increase.

Racine County reported 820 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 238 cases, or about 41 percent, compared to the number of cases reported on May 6. During the same timeframe, the overall number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased to 10,901, or 22 percent. This means Racine County cases represented about 12 percent of the 2,001 increased cases in Wisconsin.

Officials also reported one more death to the total, which stands at 17.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason issued the following statement:

“Today the Wisconsin Supreme Court and their Republican allies in the legislature have put politics before the health and lives of Wisconsin residents. This decision seems rooted more in partisan politics than findings of law. It certainly ignores science and what thousands of medical professionals have been saying about the necessary steps we all need to take to combat the spread of coronavirus, flatten the curve, and save the lives of our residents. This reckless decision will almost certainly mean that the pandemic lasts longer and the health consequences will be even more severe, particularly in places like Racine which is seeing a spike in cases and savage disparities among communities of color. I urge City residents to continue to take the necessary steps to protect yourself, your families, and the community.”

