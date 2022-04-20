This Friday, April 22, begins a series of online presentations called “Breaking the Silence: Addressing Dementia in Communities of Color” for the Eighth Annual Minority Health Month through the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute Regional Milwaukee Office. The presentations will take place via Zoom this year and are free to attend.

These events are funded and sponsored by the Center for Community Engagement & Health in partnership with the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, as well as Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

Throughout Breaking the Silence: Addressing Dementia in Communities of Color, The Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute Regional Milwaukee Office panelists will highlight:

the impact of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias on communities of color

research participation results and advancement discussion

navigating care through the pandemic

Registration: To join on Zoom, register at https://wai.wisc.edu/bts-2022/

Scan the QR code for easy entry

To register by phone, please contact

Gail Morgan at 414-219-5124

Breaking the Silence: Addressing Dementia in Communities of Color Schedule

Dr. Maria Mora Pinzon, MD, MS, FACP Friday, April 22, 2022 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. One Size Does Not Fit All: Our Culture is Our Strength and the Key to Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Care presented by Dr. Maria Mora Pinzon, MD, MS, FACP Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute



Dr. Sterling C. Johnson, Ph.D. Monday, April 25, 2022 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. New Discoveries in the Preclinical Phase of Alzheimer’s Disease: Findings from the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention presented by Dr. Sterling C. Johnson, Ph.D. from the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer’s Prevention



Janise Johnson Teresa Skora, NP Dr. Carla Wright, MD Thursday, April 28, 2022 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Panel discussion: Navigating Care Through the Pandemic

Featuring: Janise Johnson, Caregiver Dr. Carla Wright, MD, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. Teresa Skora, NP, Milwaukee Health Services, Inc. Ana Bernal, RN, United Community Center Stephanie Houston, MBA and WAI Regional Milwaukee Office Panel Moderator

Ana Bernal, RN Stephanie Houston, MBA Program Facilitator, Dr. Nia C. Norris, Ph.D. Associate Director, WAI Regional Milwaukee Office

