Racine community members have the opportunity to participate in a free brick giveaway. Racine Unified School District closed Giese Elementary School at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Since then, demolition of the school has taken place.

The former elementary school was located at 5120 Byrd Ave. The remaining bricks from the demolition will be given away to those who are interested.

The public school was originally built in 1965. Whether you are a Racine history buff, a former Giese Cheetah or just looking to participate, anyone and everyone is welcome to attend.

Bricks will be available on July 14 in the parking lot behind Building 2 at Racine Unified’s Administrative Services Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Bricks from this location will be available from 5:30 to 7 p.m., according to the Facebook event page. The bricks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

