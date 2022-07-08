RACINE — Racine County has appointed Bridget Munson to be the Executive Director for the local branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 2300 De Koven Ave.

Due to Munson’s background in marketing and passion for mental health advocacy, she was a standout candidate in NAMI’s search for Executive Director.

NAMI Board of Directors praises Munson

Pat Bohon, President of the Board of Directors, weighed in on Munson’s appointment.

“Bridget’s experience at both the staff and volunteer level in the NAMI movement align closely with key objectives of our three-year strategic plan,” Bohon said. “She will collaborate closely with NAMI staff, volunteers, and community partners to advance our mission.”

Julie Feiler, Treasurer of the Board of Directors, expressed similar anticipation.

“We are excited that Bridget has joined NAMI Racine County and look forward to her active involvement,” Feiler said.

The mission: De-stigmatizing mental health

NAMI Racine County is open and vocal about its dedication to de-stigmatize mental health, and Munson is happy to continue promoting this mission.

“The mission of NAMI is deeply embedded in my heart,” shares Munson. “As a person intimately aware of the impact mental health conditions can have on an individual, family, and the broader community, I am privileged to be able to work with the dedicated staff and volunteers who will help bring our support, education, and advocacy programs to thousands in Racine County who can and will benefit. You are not alone.”

Examples of advocacy programs Munson mentioned are NAMI Ending the Silence and NAMI Family-to-Family.

For more information about NAMI Racine County, visit their website or call 262-637-0582.

