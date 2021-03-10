KENOSHA, WI – The Anderson Arts Center has announced Spring Creative Classes for children taught by local artists Genevieve Gagliardi-Gerou and Kathy Gagliardi.

“Blowing into Spring – Pinwheels” for ages 9 to 15 years old will be held on March 13 from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Celebrate the return of Spring and create a large yard pinwheel and a 3D pinwheel greeting card. Students will use their creativity and fine motor skills to interact with 2D materials to create 3D objects by painting, cutting, gluing, and assembling. $40 per student.

· “Becoming Royal” for kids ages 5 to 8 years old will be held on March 20 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Explore their imagination and become a modern-day royal. In this program, kids will imagine themselves as a prince or princess and paint a self-portrait with watercolors, make a crown to symbolize integrity, create a sword to represent strength and courage, and make a no-sew royal cape to wear for self-confidence and self-expression. Kids will work with cardboard, tin foil, colored tape, fabric, bells, feather boas, jewels, and much more. $35 per student.

· “Art Strings” for kids ages 13 to 17 years old will be held on March 27 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Kids will use their imagination and create a piece of artwork out of a guitar using acrylic paint. All finished guitars will be displayed in the Arts Center’s upper gallery from April 18-May 30 before being taken home. Guitars generously donated by Guitars for Vets. $45 per student.

All supplies for each class are included in the registration cost. Pre-registration is required. Call (262) 653-0481 to register or go online for more information at www.kempercenter.com.