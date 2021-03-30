Advertisements

BRISTOL — The Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park within Kenosha County’s Bristol Woods Park is set to open for the season this Friday, April 2. The park is located at 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB) in the Village of Bristol.

Similar to 2020, the park will operate with additional COVID-19 safety measures in place, including capacity limits and social distancing requirements. Reservations will also be mandatory to control the number of patrons on the premises at any given time.

Further, the aerial adventure park operates in a public-private partnership with Kenosha County Parks. Boundless Adventures features six acres of obstacle courses that range in difficulty based on the ability and experience of the individual.

The aerial adventure park utilizes cables connected to trees or utility poles to build nine courses with over 120 elements. Also, they range 20 to 40 feet above the ground for climbers to safely maneuver to each feature. Climbers are outfitted with a full-body harness. They are also fastened onto a safety line with a redundant system that does not allow users to fully disconnect. Trained monitors are stationed throughout the park to provide assistance as needed.

COVID-19 safety procedures at Boundless Adventure Park

Boundless Adventures will be limited to 40 percent of its normal capacity, with reservations required. Patrons must also sign a waiver attesting that they have not experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 10 days.

Staff will be wearing a mask while harnessing guests and will be outfitted with appropriate personal protection equipment at all times. Guests will be asked to come with a mask to wear at check-in, during harnessing and de-harnessing. Also, any time they are on the ground or unable to maintain a six-foot distance from other guests.

Park hours for the start of the season will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week, due to the Good Friday holiday) and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, plus spring break hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day April 5-8. Also, more hours will be added in June.

For more information about Boundless Adventures or to make a reservation, visit https://boundlessadventures.net/ or call 262-287-0933.

See more details on this Bristol Woods Park and the entire Kenosha County Parks system at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org or www.facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.