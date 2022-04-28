RACINE, WI – Two Racine women face up to 10 years in prison for their roles in driving Terry Lee Jackson to Texas after he tried in February to kill his ex-girlfriend and Brittany Booker with a hammer. Jackson is also suspected of shooting Booker to death in her car on April 24, and police are actively searching for him.

Carmelita Walker and Alicia Sykes were charged in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday with one felony count each of harboring or aiding a felon. If convicted, they could each face up to 10 years in prison and/or up-to $25,000 in fines.

Carmelita Walker – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office Alicia Sykes – Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office

According to the criminal complaint, officers executed a search warrant on April 25 at Walker’s residence on Geneva Street. She admitted to knowing Jackson and said he spent time there on April 21 and again on April 23. Walker told police Jackson did not stay the night. But he did stay in Georgetown, a rental community in the Village of Mount Pleasant. She said she was aware of the warrant out for Jackson’s arrest for an incident in February involving Jackson and his ex-girlfriend.

Police say Walker, Sykes and a third individual agreed to pick up Jackson in Chicago and drive him to Texas on March 1 or 2. It wasn’t until they were in the car that Walker learned of the details of Jackson attacking his ex-girlfriend and Booker with a hammer in February. On the way to Texas, Sykes drove, and they stopped at a hotel for a night where they saw a bulletin from Racine police about Jackson being a wanted party. When they arrived in Texas, Sykes dropped him off, and she, Walker and the other passenger returned to Racine.

Walker admitted to officers that she was fully aware Jackson was violent and wanted by police, the complaint continues. She told them she obtained a handgun on April 25 to protect herself from Jackson, but she never called authorities.

Officers say Sykes voluntarily reported to the Racine Police Department on April 27, corroborated Walker’s story, and added that Jackson is her cousin. She knew about the assault of his ex-girlfriend and the warrant for his arrest. She also said Jackson had a gun in his possession during the drive to Texas. A few days later, Jackson and his ex-wife returned to Racine for a short time before traveling back to Texas. Sykes told police she felt guilty for not alerting authorities about Jackson’s whereabouts and said she was scared.

Walker and Sykes remain in the Racine County Jail on a $3,500 cash bond each and will next be in court on May 4 for their preliminary hearings.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call Racine Police Investigator and

US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330

or through the Crime Stoppers app.

More coverage on the Brittany Booker Story

We can’t do this work without you

One-time $180 $300 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $15 $25 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $180 $300 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate Now

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.