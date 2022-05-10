Crime Stoppers of Racine County announced Tuesday that the reward for information leading to the arrest of Terry Jackson for the shooting death of Brittany Booker has increased from $2,000 to $5,000 thanks to the generosity of a private donor.

Just over two weeks has passed since police say Jackson shot Booker in her car in the early morning hours of April 24. Since then, Racine police and the U.S. Marshals office have headed up the investigation to find him, but he continues to elude authorities.

Jackson has an ex-wife in Texas, and family, his mother, specifically, in Chicago, and he was driven to both locations after he allegedly attacked Booker and another woman with a hammer on February 27 and killed Booker last month. The women who provided his transportation have since been arrested and charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Carmelita Walker and Alicia Sykes admitted to police that they were aware of Jackson’s attack on Booker and his ex-girlfriend on February, and they drove him to his ex-wife’s house in Texas. Diamond Hood told police Jackson stayed with her in the days leading up to Brittany Booker’s death and that the morning he allegedly shot Booker to death, she drove him to his mother’s house in Chicago.

Walker and Sykes were assigned $3,500 cash bonds and have since paid them and been released. Hood was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and remains in the Racine County Jail. Online court records indicate all three women have yet to retain an attorney and their next court dates are in early June.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

