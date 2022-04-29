The Racine Police Department Friday afternoon released three photos of Terry Lee Jackson from different angles and in various clothing and locations, hoping someone will see him and alert authorities.

Jackson is accused of first assaulting his ex-girlfriend on February 20, attacking her and Brittany Booker with a hammer on February 27, and killing Booker on April 24. He remains at large, and authorities – including the U.S. Marshals office – is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Terry Lee Jackson, Jr.

Three women who helped him elude police – two after the February 27 hammer assault and one the same day he killed Booker – have been arrested. Each faces up to 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

A press release accompanying the photos reads:

“We want the public to see all sides of Terry Jackson and do not want him to be hiding in plain sight. Please share with any news and/or media outlets that I may have missed. The more his pictures get shared, the quicker the Racine Police Department can bring Brittany Booker and her family some justice. Rest assured that the Racine Police Department are following up on all leads that are coming in.”

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts is urged to call Racine Police Investigator and

US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Continue reading the Brittany Booker Story

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.