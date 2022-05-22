The man believed to have killed Brittany Booker last month was arrested Sunday morning in Chicago.

In a press release issued Sunday morning, the Racine Police Department details the apprehension of Terry Jackson in Chicago. He is accused of attacking Booker and his ex-girlfriend with a hammer in February and fleeing the state before returning to Wisconsin and shooting Booker to death.

Brittany Booker surrounded by her six children. – Credit: Facebook image

Jackson was located at a home in Chicago where he was seen in a window holding a firearm by a member of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Chicago Office. After a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson was taken into custody without incident. Shameeka Boykin is Booker’s cousin, and she said the news of Jackson’s arrest is a relief. “I feel fantastic and very happy,” she said. The first warrants issued in 2022 for Jackson’s arrest stemmed from missed court date on Feb. 22 for an ongoing drug case against him, followed by a March 15 warrant based on charges related to Jackson’s alleged attack on Feb. 27 on Booker and his ex-girlfriend with a hammer. Those charges included two felony counts of first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

Nyasia Nesby, dear friend of Brittany’s, holds Javarion Booker while his brother, Vonta stands alongside his grandfather, Leonard Larry at the prayer vigil on Wednesday, April 27. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux / Racine County Eye Court records indicate additional felonies, including murder, kidnapping, and gun possession charges, were added on April 29 after Jackson is believed to have assaulted Booker in her home in the early morning hours of April 24 while her six children were present before he escorted her out of her house and killed her in her car with a single gunshot to the head. The warrant for his arrest was amended from $100,000 to $1,000,000.

Jackson has been on the run since, and the search for him extended across five states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and Arizona before he was located in Chicago and arrested Sunday morning.

Three women are facing charges for helping Jackson elude authorities; Alicia Skyes and Carmelita Walker drove him to Texas after the hammer attack, of which they were both aware, and Diamond Hood took him to his mother’s house in Chicago the morning he allegedly killed Booker.

Racine County Eye will continue to update this story as details become available.

Read more of the Brittany Booker Story

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.