Drew Edmond had another stellar day on the ground for Brookfield Central as he had four rushing touchdowns in the Lancers’ 41-38 overtime win over Marquette University on Friday night.

“We needed this win to help keep our playoff hopes alive,” Brookfield Central head coach Joel Nellis said. “While we wish it didn’t come down to an overtime game, we’re glad that it ended in a win.”

In the first quarter, Brookfield Central used a 55-yard rushing touchdown from Drew Edmond and an one-yard touchdown run from Robert Bloom to grab a 14-0 lead. Marquette University outscored the Lancers 14-7 in the second quarter with rushing touchdowns from Luke Novotny and Andrew Gengler, while Edmond added a 13-yard score as Brookfield Central led 21-14 at the half.

With 8:47 remaining in the third quarter, Gengler added an one-yard touchdown run before Edmond added on a seven yard score to regain the lead. With nine seconds left in the quarter, Novotny connected with Frankie Collopy on a 25-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 28.

Both teams exchanged scores in the fourth quarter as the Lancers scored on a three yard touchdown run from Michael Franz, while Novotny connected with Nick Ferge on a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the game with 3:25 remaining in the game before sending it to overtime. After an Erik Schmidt 30-yard field goal for Marquette University in the extra period, Brookfield Central responded as Edmond took one in from 16-yards out to get the win.

“We’ve had a few that have slipped through our fingers in the final moments, so for us to come out on top this week was a huge belief builder,” Nellis said of the game winning score.

Drew Edmond led the way for Brookfield Central with 170 yards on 16 carries with four touchdown runs, while Franz also had 106 yards rushing in the game. Novotny led the passing attack for Marquette University with 290 yards through the air, while Gengler led them on the ground with 119 yards rushing.

“Drew and Michael ran the ball extremely hard and when they’re hitting gaps with that speed, they’re hard to stop,” Nellis said. “We also held onto the ball in wet conditions which was very impressive considering how much we’re reading and meshing with our QB and backs.”

Brookfield Central improves to 3-4 on the season, and will take on Sussex Hamilton on the road next week.

“Sussex is a well coached football team who’s playing good football,” Nellis said. “Their quarterback is a great football player and does a lot of different things for them. They’re going to be tough team.”