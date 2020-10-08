Advertisements

Serving Racine for over the past 40 years, Brossman’s Meat Market has some of the freshest meat products available in the area. Brossman’s Meats located at 6900 State Road 31 is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Brossman family prides themselves in helping the Racine community through their business. Likewise, they specialize in meat markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Greendale, and Whitewater. Other areas they’ve had the pleasure serving is Sussex, Kenosha, Muskego, Pewaukee, and Burlington.

Family Owned

The business is family owned and operated, making the experience special. The atmosphere is friendly and professional. This local meat market carries the finest cuts of meats. Additionally, Brossman’s Meats offers seafood, deli, and full service catering. If you are looking for something, it is likely that they have it.

Per their Facebook page, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. Lilia Theoharis recommends Brossman’s Meat Market. She says, “if everyone got their meats from butcher shops, specifically Brossman’s, the world would be a better place.”

Brossman’s says “We offer a truly unique shopping experience with friendly and personalized service.”

The experience is about more than food, it is about the connection with the customer. It is these qualities that make Brossman’s different. After such a long time in the business, they must be doing something right.

Brossman’s is different than any grocer in town with its family experience and quality selection. Here are some examples of what they have to offer:

Brossman’s Meat Market Display Case, Photo Credit: Brossman’s Meat Market

Baby Back Ribs

Beef Roasts

Deli

Fresh Ground Beef

Frozen Entrees

Homemade Sausages

Pork Chops

Seafood

Smoked Ham

Speciality Chicken Breast

Steaks

Thick Cut Bacon

Friendly staff awaits serving you at your next special event. If you are looking for a hot and ready meal, Brossman’s has a full service catering service available. Events that Brossman’s would be willing to cater:

Catering Services Available, Photo Credit: Brossman’s Meat Market

Anniversaries

Baptisms

Company picnics/parties

Family Gatherings

Fundraisers

Holiday events

Pig Roasts

Weddings (buffet/sit down style)

Brossman’s says, “let us give your special occasion, special treatment.” To learn more about Brossman’s Catering pricing and menu options, click here.

