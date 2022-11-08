MOUNT PLEASANT — Brown Family Chiropractic has moved its practice to the Village of Mount Pleasant to serve its patients and staff better.

Dr. Sally Brown, D.C. – Credit: Brown Family Chiropractic website Dr. Sally Brown and Dr. Tera Pfarr, mother and daughter, purchased a 6,000-square-foot building located at 6240 Bankers Road (Upper Level). After 10 years of building clientele and serving patients at their location on the north side of Racine, the wellness providers are pleased to announce this business operation change. Dr. Tera Pfarr, D.C. – Credit: Brown Family Chiropractic website

The move was made possible by utilizing the Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 loan program. The mother-daughter owners partnered with Town Bank, whihc is part of Wintrust Community Bank, to finance the purchase of the land and building. The loan program also allowed these business owners to make renovations to their new property.

“The 504 program allows us to take a chance on businesses that we believe in and that we believe are going to create an impact in the community,” says Josh Sopczak, Vice President of Business Banking at Town Bank.

Business Lending Partners (BLP), the financial team at the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), administered the loan.

Brown Family Chiropractic had need for change

In July 2020, Brown Family Chiropractic experienced major issues with air conditioning at their prior location.

Dr. Brown said she wouldn’t subject her staff to something like that ever again and that’s when she knew she wanted to purchase her own building.

The move was seamless with the help of the 504 program. Each project is funded at 50% from the borrower’s bank, 40% from the SBA, and a modest 10% down payment.

The purchase of the new building has created more space for their individual practices, including a larger reception area, and they could sublet space for philosophically-aligned providers such as nutritional coaching, massage therapy, acupuncture, holistic medicine and thermography.

“We offer not only pain relief, but we offer a means to a healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Brown.

Small Business tools

“If I had to use one word, I would just say – easy,” said Dr. Brown. “The communication between all those organizations and our banker to us was phenomenal. It was the team effort and just knowing there was somebody that had your back through the whole process.”

Small businesses and commercial lenders interested in the SBA 504 should contact BLP’s Loan Officer, Wesley Walsh at wesley@blp504.org or 262-898-7436.

Local business

