RACINE – Building Unity Wisconsin is bringing its Democracy Tour to six locations in the City of Racine over two days next week.

Describing the tour’s purpose as “to help people all over Wisconsin to find each other and come together to build a united movement in support of democracy,” the Building Wisconsin organization will bring its 34-foot UnityMobile vehicle to sites throughout the city to inspire and encourage people to vote in the November general election. Each stop will include inspirational speakers, music, banners and voter registration information.

Building Unity Wisconsin Racine stops Stops planned for Racine for next Thursday (Sept. 15) are: Badger Plaza, 4003 Durand Ave., 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Gateway Technical College Lake Building parking lot, 1001 S. Main St., noon to 2 p.m.

Midwest Market parking lot (across from Horlick High School), 2210 Rapids Drive, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (includes a potluck dinner). Stops planned for next Friday (Sept. 16) are: The Main Project and Café, 1014 State St., 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The Democracy Tour, which started June 23 in Madison, has made more than 30 stops statewide as of this week. The tour is scheduled to conclude on Sept. 23.

“All expressions shared as part of the tour and exhibit will need to be strictly non-partisan. No pieces, performances, literature or talks shared will endorse a candidate or party,” according to a Building Unity statement. “All contributions to the tour must be shared in a non-partisan way.”

About Building Unity Wisconsin

Building Unity Wisconsin describes itself as “a non-partisan, multi-organizational project with the goal of building a well-organized united movement for peace, justice, sustainability, and democracy.”

