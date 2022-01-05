The Mount Pleasant Police Department is on the lookout for a male who threatened a Burger King employee at their Washington Ave location. The suspect pointed a handgun at the employee in the drive-thru and fired the weapon at the employee’s vehicle in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

Fortunately, at the time of the incident, both a Mount Pleasant police officer and Racine County Deputy were in the area and along with additional officers who responded to the scene. The Police learned that the incident stemmed from an altercation over food service.

The incident appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, and no one was injured due to the actions of the suspect. The Mount Pleasant Police Department is still actively investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 or to call the Racine Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330. Those who have more information on the incident can also submit a tip on Crime Stoppers of Racine County.

