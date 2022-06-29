A Racine man with multiple past burglary convictions was identified by police as a suspect in the burglary of a local tattoo shop when he was allegedly seen on the store’s video surveillance with his dog before and during the incident.

John Richmond, 53, was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court as a repeater with two felony counts of burglary of a property or dwelling. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines. Because he has prior convictions, Richmond could receive an additional two to six years for any sentence he may receive.

Criminal complaint: Burglary

Home invasion

According to the criminal complaint, a woman, who said she knew Richmond, ran into him at a gas station last week and asked him to help her carry some things into her home because she was injured. The woman was at her boyfriend’s house overnight, and when she returned home the morning of June 24, her home had been broken into and her 50-inch flatscreen television and $840 in cash were taken.

She suspected Richmond because when the woman asked him for help, she gave him a key to her apartment building and laundry room but not to her apartment, and one of his friends started calling her asking when she would be home. Further, she found the key on the floor of her bedroom and said she found a work glove that didn’t belong to her and she said she saw Richmond wearing it.

Business burglary

On May 5, 2022, the owner of Era Tattoo reported an overnight burglary during which the business’s safe was stolen with $3,000 inside, the complaint continues. Video surveillance depicts a man with a distinct dog in the shop a few days before the burglary, and the dog is seen after 11 p.m. the night of the burglary with an individual who enters the shop through a window, runs behind the register, and exits with the safe. Facial recognition software confirmed Richmond’s identity.

A separate case: Battery, disorderly conduct

In a separate case, Richmond was also charged Wednesday with one misdemeanor count each of battery and disorderly conduct. If convicted of these charges, he faces up to an additional year in jail and/or up to $11,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend of Richmond’s picked him up from a bar to give Richmond a ride home. On the way to Richmond’s house, the men got into an argument, and Richmond started punching the other man, who couldn’t remember exiting the vehicle. He told police that every time he tried to get up, Richmond punched him in the face again. The man’s visible injuries included his right eye swollen shut, bleeding from his right ear, and bruising under his left eye. His balance was distinctly off, and he had trouble standing.

Richmond was assigned a total cash bond of $3,000 – $2,500 for the burglary charges and $500 for the battery charge – and ordered to not have contact with the victims. He will next be in court on July 6 for his preliminary hearing and in September for a status conference, respectively.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more. Visit our Local News section for more local happenings in Racine County.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.