TAMPA, Fla. – Grace Spiegelhoff, of Burlington, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2021 semester. Spiegelhoff is majoring in Biology BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

