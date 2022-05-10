The City of Burlington has announced that their Chief of Police, Mark Anderson, is set to retire on May 20, 2022. Anderson spent 27 years with the department. He served Burlington as a Dispatcher, Patrol Officer, Detective, Field Training Officer, School Resource Officer, Lieutenant, and Chief of Police.

He shares, “I will miss the community as I have been fully supported throughout my career by this community, as well as by the Common Council, Police and Fire Commission, and my fellow co‐workers. I have been a part of this community since my parents moved here in the mid‐1970s and have always known that Burlington is a great place to live, to work, and to visit. It is now time to spend more time with my family and continue to expand on my outdoor recreational activities.”

Zmudzinski Named Next Chief of Police for Burlington

Due to Anderson’s intentions to retire, the City of Burlington and the Police & Fire Commission began an internal search to determine his successor. The Police and Fire Commission is pleased to officially announce the selection of Lieutenant Brian Zmudzinski as the City of Burlington’s next Chief of Police.

Lieutenant Zmudzinski was selected from two qualified applicants from within the organization and is set to begin as Chief on May 21, 2022. He has served on the City of Burlington Police Department for 17 years.

Since 2005, Lieutenant Zmudzinski worked as a City of Burlington Police Officer. Prior to his job with the department, Lieutenant Zmudzinski served in the United States Marine Corps from January 2001 through January 2005. He even participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004.

Through the years, he worked his way up the ranks. He has served in several assignments including a Field Training Officer, Honor Guard Member, Bike Patrol Officer, Firearms and Unified Tactics Instructor, and Field Training Coordinator.

In 2010, Zmudzinski was promoted to Sergeant. Then in 2015, he became a Lieutenant with the City of Burlington Police Department. Zmudzinski holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. Recently, he graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

The City of Burlington Police Department shares that he has served the last 17 years in various roles. He shares, “I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as the City of Burlington’s next Police Chief. I am proud to work alongside the brave men and women of our department who deserve the most credit and recognition. I want to congratulate and thank Chief Anderson for his leadership and guidance over the years to our department and community.”

