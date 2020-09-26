Burlington let loose a furious storm and Delavan-Darien struggled to find shelter during a 43-8 pounding on September 25 in Wisconsin football action.

The Demons’ power showed as they carried a 37-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Burlington’s offense thundered to a 30-0 lead over Delavan-Darien at the intermission.

Burlington drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Delavan-Darien after the first quarter.

