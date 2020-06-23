TOWN OF BURLINGTON – A man remains in custody on child sex crime

and improvised explosives charges following an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s

Office Criminal Investigation Unit.

Kyle Gustin

Kyle E. Gustin, 37, is being held at the Racine County Jail on two counts of possession of improvised explosives and numerous counts of child sex crimes.

However, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office has only issued the counts involving the explosives.

If convicted of those initial charges, Gustin faces up to 12 years in prison and/or fined up to $20,000.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office investigated allegations of sexual assault of a child and other child sex crimes involving multiple victims on June 14. During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed the next day at a residence located on West Chestnut Street in the Town of Burlington.

Investigators located pipe bombs in a safe in the basement of the residence. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was contacted to render the devices useless.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reports that this is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone having additional information in reference to Gustin and the investigation is asked to contact investigator Luke Johnson at (262) 636-3312.