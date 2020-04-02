Burlington man made threats to blow up his workplace, DA says

Burlington, WI – After making threats to blow up a business in the City of Burlington, a man is facing numerous felonies, including making a terrorist threat.

Jakob Stolp, 38, of Burlington, was charged Thursday by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with making terrorist threats, possession of improvised explosives, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, threatening injury or harm via computer message and disorderly conduct.

If Stolp is found guilty on all charges, he faces up to 13 years seven months in prison and fines up to $32,500.

According to the complaint, the Burlington Police Department received a report that Stolp sent a co-worker harassing and threatening messages. The photos — sent via a text message — were posted Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

Stolp made a verbal threat on Thursday and sent text messages to a man he worked with in Burlington, police say.

On March 26, Stolp told his co-workers that if he got the Coronavirus, he would shoot up the place.

One photograph sent March 28 had guns and the text: “I’m ready” and “How do you like not being able to track me.”

Stolp threatened March 31 to physically harm the person saying that he was going to beat him, and he didn’t care if he went back to prison or got fired.

The third text mentioned the man’s wife committing suicide and alleged that he was gay.

When police went to Stolp’s home, they found eight boxes of ammunition, a quart-sized bag of loose rounds, three sandwich bags full of marijuana, a marijuana pipe, six vaping cartridges, and two small commercial packages of marijuana.

Tannerite, a material used to make explosives, was found in a wooden cupboard along with ammunition. It also had a pipe with threads on both sides, a wick, bolts, and the ends of the tubes.

Outside investigators found matches, a beer keg hanging from a tree that had been used as target practice. Several spent shell casings were found on the ground that came from five different caliber guns.

Stolp’s mother told police she had given Stolp and his friends’ permission to shoot guns in the backyard, something he regularly does.

During an interview with investigators, Stop said the guns he had photographed were not his, and he never handled the weapons. A friend brought them over to show them off. The friend shot the guns, but he did not.

Stolp has had multiple felony charges, including marijuana possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and burglary. From 2004 through 2015, he was incarcerated nine times.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a cash bond of $3,000. A status conference was set for 8:30 a.m. May 21.