A 30-year-old Burlington man is facing decades in prison for the alleged sexual assault of a young girl.

Martin Garcia Leal was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and exposing his genitals. If convicted, he faces up to 63-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.

Forensic interview with child reveals alleged sexual assault

According to the criminal complaint, officers were called Wednesday because a mother tried to FaceTime her 12-year-old daughter, but the phone was answered by the girl’s baby sister. When the young girl got on the phone, she said Leal was there, and her mother saw her pulling up her shorts while trying to exit the room. Once in her room with the door closed, the girl told her mother that Leal touched her.

Police say the woman left work immediately to go home. Officers interviewed the girl, and she told them Leal forcibly touched her under her clothes and showed her his genitals. The decision was made to transport the girl to the hospital for a SANE examination. On Thursday, she participated in a forensic interview and admitted that Leal forced her to have intercourse with him.

Leal was assigned a $50,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with the victim or her family. He will next be in court on June 1 for his preliminary hearing.

