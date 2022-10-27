RACINE — A 37-year-old Burlington man faces more than 80 years in prison after he was charged this week in Racine County Circuit Court with four felonies, including second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old and child enticement.

Evan Michael DeBord, N5989 Aspen Drive, made his initial appearance Wednesday. He remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Along with the two felonies, each carrying a maximum fine of $200,000 and 40 and 25 years in prison respectively, DeBord is also charged with felony counts of burglary and bail jumping. The burglary charge carries a possible fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while bail jumping carries a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

DeBord is due back in court on Nov. 3, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: Sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old, child enticement

An investigator with the Burlington Police Department spoke with the 14-year-old victim of sexual assault, who stated that DeBord came to her home on Oct. 17, at 3:44 a.m. The victim told police the defendant walked in the unlocked back door, went to the basement, entered her bedroom and woke her.

DeBord allegedly told the victim he was “horny,” and she replied that she didn’t know what she was supposed to do about that, the complaint states. At that point, she stated he kissed her and then sexually assaulted her. She told police she then went back to her room after the sexual assault, but did not go to sleep.

Criminal court records indicate the defendant has five convictions that date back to 2004, including felony convictions for disorderly conduct in 2006 and fleeing/eluding an officer in 2007, both in Walworth County. He also has three previous drunken driving convictions, one each in 2006, 2007 and 2011, all in Walworth County.

