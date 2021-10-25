Christina Paleka, a resident of Burlington, has been initiated into the National Leadership Honor Society, Omicron Delta Kappa, at St. Norbert College in De Pere, WI. She was among the 105 initiates across five different universities this September who were welcomed into the Society.

With fewer than five percent of students qualifying for membership, Paleka is among the top in her class. Eligibility for induction includes class (freshmen are not eligible), must be in the top 35% of their class, and they must model leadership in at least one of the following five leadership values: collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service.

