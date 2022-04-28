A school aide with the Burlington Area School District who has been in his position for 15 years was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching students.

Daniel Powers was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child. If convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison and/or up to $300,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about a teacher’s aide at Dyer Elementary School having inappropriate physical contact with female students primarily in fifth grade over the course of the 2021-2022 school year.

Three 10-year-old girls revealed during forensic interviews that Powers touched them almost daily under their shirts on their backs, stomachs, and chests. They also said the school aide would reach under their pant legs and touch their legs. One student said Powers also rubbed her thighs and that she witnessed him touching her classmates most days. Another girl said she asked Powers to stop, but he would not. They all agreed that Powers touched them more frequently when teachers were not around.

More accounts anticipated against school aide

At the time Powers was charged, forensic interviews were scheduled with numerous additional girls, the complaint continues.

Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling and his investigators believe there may be additional juveniles who were victimized by the school aide. Parents who believe their children has been victimized by Powers should call Investigator Andrew Willis at 262-636-3323 or send him a message at andrew.willis@racinecounty.com.

Powers remains in the Racine County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond and is ordered to house arrest with ankle monitoring should he make bail. His next court date is May 4 for his preliminary hearing.

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.