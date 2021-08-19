BURLINGTON – A Town of Burlington teen was apprehended Thursday on possession of child pornography after being served with a search warrant by the Racine County Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Racine County Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

According to a news release, the unidentified teen admitted to downloading and sharing child pornography with others. A forensic examination of numerous electronic devices discovered during the search produced thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

The teen was detained, Racine County Human Services was contacted and the youth was later released to his family. The law enforcement officials recommended that “numerous counts” of Possession of Child Pornography be filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, the release stated.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reminds parents and caretakers to set standards regarding internet activity by young people; teach and speak to children about internet safety and encourage children to notify an adult about suspicious or disturbing internet activity. For additional information and tips, visit: www.misingkids.org/netsmartz/home.