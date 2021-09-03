In a home conference game, the Elkhorn Area High School Varsity football team lost to Burlington High School’s Varsity football team. The Burlington Demons defeated the Elkhorn Elks, 15 to 14, on Thursday, September 2.
Burlington vs Elkhorn Football Game Gallery
Wisco Huddle
