MOUNT PLEASANT – Ashley Capital LLC, developer of Enterprise Business Park in Sturtevant, has purchased 48.5 acres here to establish an expanded business park.

The expansion, called Enterprise West, expects to accommodate two 390,000-square-foot industrial buildings with construction of the first possibly starting as early as 2022. The site is between the current Enterprise Business Park and International Drive.

Michigan-based Ashley Capital launched the development of Enterprise Business Park several years with the purchase of 90 acres of farmland. The first structure constructed was a 376,000-square-foot speculative industrial building now leased to four tenants. The second building built in the park was a 438,000 square foot speculative industrial building that is leased to Amazon.

Ashley Capital recently completed a third 397,000-square-foot industrial building in Enterprise Business Park that is currently available for lease. John Sharpe and Tom Boyle of Lee and Associates, along with Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler from Cushman & Wakefield Boerke are co-listing the space.

When completed, Enterprise Business Park and Enterprise West are planned to consist of six building totaling more than 2.1 million square feet.

Gary Rosecrans, Vice President of Ashley Capital, shared “We have been pleased to work with both the Villages of Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant on Enterprise Business Park, Gary Rosecrans, Ashley Capital vice president said in a news release. “Expanding the park to the west will provide improved access to/from I-94 for companies in the existing Enterprise Business Park.”