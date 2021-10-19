1 of Us Brewing Company is the new spot in town for beer lovers. Their focus is to produce session beers that have a bold craft touch. The idea behind the brewery is simple: to party all day long by serving a lighter option, for longer drinking enjoyment.

Located at 8100 Washington Avenue in Mt. Pleasant, 1 of Us features a beer garden and soon will be home to a taproom. But that’s not all, you can also find 1 of Us Brews throughout Wisconsin at various retailers. They offer beers on tap or in cans. Click here to find a drink near you.

Anastasia Buh, one of the owners of 1 of Us says, ” we provide a good variety of beers and styles, and are often adding to them. Currently, we have on tap or in cans an American Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Slushy Gose, Pale Ale, 2 NEIPAs, Breakfast Stout, Fruited Blonde, & Amber Ale.”

Meet the Owners

Not only is this brewery a place for sipping on local brews, but it is also a spot where the community connects. A handful of friends became business owners after bonding at another local brewery, R’Noggin Brewing in Kenosha. Together, Justin and Julie Buh, William Lerch, Steve Rosenberg, Linda Timmons, Kevin Wosz, Cody Sikorski, Joey Greco, Alejandro Quiroz, Tyler and Anastasia Buh, Brian Cashmore, and Sara Higgins own 1 of Us.

Justin Buh currently brews at R’Noggin Brewing and started to teach some of the other owners how to homebrew. “Over time, during the home brewing sessions, discussions occurred about starting up a craft brewery and how great it would be to create a brewery that our rag-tag group could call their own. So the brewery was founded for the love of craft beer, community, and the desire to contribute to the great Wisconsin craft beer community” says Buh.

Becoming 1 of Them

This group welcomes people from all different backgrounds, interests, and lifestyles to come together. It’s even where their name came from. “Freaks” by Todd Browning is a movie that revolves around a group of circus freaks. In one particular scene, the film’s stars are sitting at a table welcoming a newcomer to their group. At that time, they chant “one of us, one of us, we will make you one of us!”

That was the moment the owners of 1 of Us realized that’s what they wanted their business to represent: A place to welcome all people and be a place for the community to come together.

“When our patrons are visiting 1 of Us Brewing, they will be welcomed as if they are one of us.”

Memberships

All patrons of 1 of Us are a part of the ever-growing business. And to take things further, 1 of Us offers memberships.

Mug Club: 20% off all beer purchases at their location, free beer each month, and discount on merchandise.

Growler Club: same benefits as Mug Club plus 1 free growler fill or 4 pack a month, a stainless steel growler, t-shirt and hat.

Lifetime: All benefits for life.

Sweet Spot Location

Most of the owners call Southeastern Wisconsin home and it’s why they chose the location that they did for their brewery. They knew the area and the community that they wanted to be a part of.

“The space needed to be close to home, close enough to other local breweries, but not too close to create unwanted conflict; we wanted to add to the community of breweries and not pull from them. It’s close enough to the Racine and Kenosha breweries for brewery hops, but far enough away to establish our own customer base.”

They carefully decided on the current location and it serves all of their needs. 1 of Us Brewing Company is already growing.

Taproom to Open Soon

Throughout the summer months, Racine community patrons have enjoyed sipping a cold one at the 1 of Us Beer Garden. However, winter is soon approaching and the days of drinking outside will come to a fold.

“In the small amount of time our beer garden has been open we’ve felt a tremendous amount of support and encouragement from the community and we are happy to be contributing to the Racine community,” says Buh.

1 of Us hopes to continue serving the area through their taproom. It is currently under construction, but Buh says, “we’ve learned over the course of the past year that setting a date for opening inside hasn’t turned out how we would have liked… so we are anxiously waiting to set a date.”

Until then, 1 of Us will continue the party outside and at their next event.

Hallowobbler

Hallowobller is your chance to get a taste of what 1 of Us is all about. On October 23, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., a Halloween event will take place at their brewery. This is a 21-and-older party. Breweries from across Wisconsin will have beer samples available. In addition, there will be a DJ, vendor market, and food trucks at the Hallowobbler.

Purchase tickets to the event on their website here. Proceeds will benefit participating breweries. An added bonus when purchasing tickets is that 1 of Us offers a select ticket to have a reserved designated driver for the day/night of.

“Come out and try our beer in our beer garden and pick up to-go beers! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for new beer releases, construction updates, and taproom opening date. Let us know what you think of our products and feel free to provide suggestions on beers you’d like to see us brew. Also, request our beer at your favorite bars and restaurants so you can enjoy our craft when you visit your favorite establishments.”

Business Spotlights

Read about other local businesses on the Racine County Eye by clicking here. Are you a business owner? Connect with Emma Widmar by emailing ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to be featured next.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!