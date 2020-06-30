Arbonne with Kaci is a health and wellness company that has been around for about 40 years. But most Racine County residents have never heard of the products.

All About Arbonne with Kaci

Kaci Roche, is bringing this well-respected wellness business to the Racine area for the first time. The student who is currently studying to get her Master’s Degree in Child Life at Azusa Pacific University knows how important it is to take care of your health.

Arbonne is an innovative plant-based sustainable and holistic beauty and health brand looking to help individuals grow. Arbonne by Kaci offers guidance in purchasing nutrition, bath and body products, skincare, and makeup. To top it off, all of the products are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and Non-GMO.

“Arbonne bands over 2,000 harmful chemicals, and ingredients from all our products! To give you an idea of why this is so huge, the European Union bands about 1,400 and the United States (FDA) only bands 11,” she said.

Now how can I purchase? Visit kaciroche.arbonne.com to fulfil an order. Those who have interest can also reach out to Kaci on social media. You can follow Kaci on Facebook (Kaci Roche (Schonert)) and Instagram (@kaciroche) to get more insight into joining the Arbonne community.

“I am always looking for people to join my team. When you are with Arbonne you are never alone. We have weekly meetings and trainings, book clubs, and we strongly encourage personal growth,” Roche says.

Find Your Why

Maybe you are thinking why should I try? For someone who is on the fence about Arbonne, Kaci says “invest in yourself, there is no better time to start than today. All I ask is that people invest in themselves and challenge themselves to do better daily.” Now, challenge yourself to look at what your body absorbs, take a look in the pantry, and check out the make up cabinet. It might shock you to see what’s around you.

Arbonne with Kaci is a new business to Racine, but with a rich philosophy that has stood strong since the begin. What other companies do you love in Racine? Nominate your favorite business here to become the next Racine County Eye Business Spotlight.

Have a business you love and want to see it featured? Fill out this form.