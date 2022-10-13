Multiple businesses have come together to open a women’s boutique in Downtown Racine.
Under one roof at BePlush, 300 Main St., are four businesses working together for a greater purpose. The multi-owned storefront is dedicated to increasing awareness about various cancers, in addition to providing a local place for people to shop.
BePlush doesn’t just sell clothing, handbags, personal care, and bakery items; they offer a place where people can come together to unite. Inside the shop, you’ll find BePlush, JC’s Boutique, DellaMaChris Bakery and Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions.
Each business under the BePlush umbrella is owned by a different Black woman who is either currently battling, or in remission from, cancer. Their union as a team has been monumental in expanding who they are as business owners. Forming this partnership has led the entrepreneurs to develop a strong sisterhood.
BePlush Brand
Yolanda Coleman, owner of BePlush, is a two-time breast cancer survivor. She is the creator of the BePlush Brand and Plush Clothing (409 Main St.), a full-figured women’s clothing store. On the racks, you’ll find trendy clothing selections that will make women feel pretty, lovely, unique, sexy, and most importantly, happy.
“God brought us together,” Coleman said. “We are all together and this gives the customer one great shopping experience.”
JC’s Boutique
Inside the store, you’ll find Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique. She is also a breast cancer survivor. Cook sells handbags and purses that offer a classy look.
“With us sharing our story, someone else might want to open up a business or follow their dreams,” said Cook. “That’s why it’s important that we share to say, hey, we’re doing it, you can too.”
DellaMaChris Bakery
Michelle Harris, owner of DellaMaChris Bakery, is currently undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. As you shop, you can grab something sweet to eat. She carries cupcakes, cookies and an assortment of other baked goods.
“I’m still dealing with the treatment,” Harris shared. “To be able to come in and talk with Yolanda, Joyce, and Janelle, they’ve gone through the battle, but to know firsthand how to deal with it is really, really, a blessing.”
Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions
Lastly, Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions‘ owner, Janela Smith, is fighting kidney cancer. In the store, you’ll find her one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces. She also sells handcrafted hair and body butters as well as other products.
Strength comes from support
Despite the status of their illnesses, this dynamic team is driven to provide for the community. As business owners and cancer survivors/patients, these women have brought their strengths together to form a one-of-a-kind store that serves multiple purposes in Racine.
“We have a passion for what we do,” said Coleman.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
This is October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month – and the four cancer warriors are giving back.
Earlier this month, this team of women collaborated with Sisters Network Southeast Wisconsin – a national breast cancer survivorship organization – to host a fundraiser and fashion show.
They kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month on a high note and are continuing their fundraising efforts at BePlush and Plush Clothing. Proceeds from select merchandise will be donated to a Racine local who is currently battling breast cancer at the end of the month.
Stop in the shop to fulfill all your pink clothing and accessory needs.
As two of the owners have a diagnosis other than breast cancer, they are also determined to continue fundraising efforts for other types of cancer.
“We want to make sure that we bring awareness to those cancers as well,” noted Coleman.
Tour of the store
Shop the store
Shop this unique collaboration of women-owned businesses by visiting their store in Downtown Racine, or by visiting their website. Updates for the businesses can be located on their Facebook page.
