“God brought us together,” Coleman said. “We are all together and this gives the customer one great shopping experience.”

JC’s Boutique

Inside the store, you’ll find Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique. She is also a breast cancer survivor. Cook sells handbags and purses that offer a classy look.

“With us sharing our story, someone else might want to open up a business or follow their dreams,” said Cook. “That’s why it’s important that we share to say, hey, we’re doing it, you can too.”

DellaMaChris Bakery

Michelle Harris, owner of DellaMaChris Bakery, is currently undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer. As you shop, you can grab something sweet to eat. She carries cupcakes, cookies and an assortment of other baked goods.