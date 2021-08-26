Laura Gillespie, a Waterford resident, takes a creative twist with her family farm and floral business. She had a seed of inspiration and is now growing a business from it. Circus Seed Flowers, 28527 Washington Avenue.

Gillespie sustainably grows perennials, annuals, biennial flowers, and herbs on her farm. Before this farm became a business in 2020, it belonged to other Racine residents, who also used the farmland for their business.

From Animal Farm to Flower Farm

First, the original 120-acre farm belonged to William J. Mehring and Rose A. (Hoppe) Mehring. They first resided in Racine County in 1887. The couple’s daughter, Mary (Mehring) Hoyer, and her husband, Maynard Hoyer, took over the farm in the 1950s. The farm was known as The Hoyer Farm.

“We don’t know much about Maynard, but Mary attended Rochester Agriculture School and was a lifelong farmer on this family farm raising dairy cattle, pigs, and chickens,” Gillespie says. “She was quite active in the community serving on serval clubs and as a member of St. Thomas Church here in Waterford.”

The house that resides on the farmstead has been around since 1912. In 2006, Gillespie took the farm into her own hands. She’s planted a new seed and is giving new life to the farm.

Photo by Devin Gillespie

“All of my flowers are grown here locally on the farm. Although I do have some perennials, a good majority of the flowers are grown from seed,” Gillespie says.

Circus Seed Flowers Blooms in Racine County

Circus Seed Flowers encompasses all that Gillespie is. Do you recognize her name? That might be because she also works as an employee at the Racine Art Museum. The former Graphic Designer has blended her passions for art and floral design by creating this small business.

What started as something as a way to get herself moving is now transforming into something special. Maybe, it’s a bouquet on someone’s dinner table. Flowers that you give to someone when they are greaving or even celebrating life’s most significant moments, Circus Seed Flowers can play a role.

Gillespie cherishes those moments. She even says that one of her favorite things about being a small business is that she gets to be a part of the “small business community,” and “spotting someone from afar with an armful of her colorful blooms is a pretty awesome feeling too.”

Something for Everyone

Gillespie’s brand is a trinity of her passions: “her three-ring circus: combining fresh food, exquisite flowers, and inspiring design all nestled within an unpretentious, rural setting.”

Circus Seed Flowers offers different arrangements based on availability. Staying connected with Circus Seed Flowers on social media can keep you in the loop of when certain flowers and specials are in stock. Follow Circus Seed Flowers on Instagram here.

Get connected with Circus Seed Flowers by signing up for her newsletter or connecting on social media.

