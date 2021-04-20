Classic Violins, 403 Main St., is new to the Racine area, but not to serving Southeastern Wisconsin. This specialty shop rents, sells, repairs, and restores string instruments including violins, violas, and cellos. Classic Violins is also serving musicians at their locations in Mundelein, Illinois, and Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A soft opening was held at the Downtown Racine location on April 14, 2021. On May 1, there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation. This family business was founded by Georgi Shumanov and co-founded by Shumanov’s sons-in-law, Petio Kostov and Plamen Chavdarov. The three are experienced luthiers at Classic Violins.

“After the closing of Schmitt Music last month, we saw the need to move closer to our customers and open our third location in Racine,” says Stefanie Shumanova.

Not only do they create award-winning string instruments, but they also have a sister shop located at the Racine storefront called Classic Woodwind and Brass. Its founders are Shumanov’s daughters, Antoaneta and Stefanie. Woodwind and band rentals such as flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, and drums are available here.

Services Offered

Classic Violins is the only specialized string shop in Southeastern Wisconsin. Many musicians have previously expressed that they’ve traveled to Chicago, Illinois, to receive the services that this local shop provides. In addition to having a wide range of instruments, they also conduct workshops and lectures to university students, school orchestras, and orchestra instructors.

Inside view of Classic Violins, 403 Main Street.

There inventory consist of fine wood instruments and composite bows from craftsmen in America, Italy, France, Germany, Bulgaria, and China. There is a wide selection of bows, cases, and accessories for string instruments available in store.

This multigenerational business shares its stories and background information on its website here. Classic Violins invites Racine to explore their new location but understands if clients would rather make purchases via online/curbside or take advantage of zoom consultations.

Stefanie Shumanova says, “We are working on adding soon to our inventory ukuleles, guitars, and electrical string instruments. We also have lesson studios that we invite local teachers to use. We have plenty of space for music recitals and other performances.”

COVID-19 Impact on Local Business

This business has adjusted to the pandemic in a creative way to ensure that all customers are safe. They have a one-of-a-kind sanitizing box in-store that uses ultraviolet light to disinfect all instruments that are handled. On their website, rentals and purchases can be made to avoid time in person.

Staff members wear masks and practice social distancing as a way to prevent the virus. Rooms being used for instrument trials are thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and aired between customers. 30 minutes of time is allotted between customer trials too.

But, precautions and safety measures aren’t the only way that COVID-19 has impacted this business. This year due to the changes and school primarily being online, it affected the music students. Closures halted students from continuing to play instruments in person. Likewise, in-person lessons were challenging to complete. Schools were unable to complete recruitment and grow their programs which affected Classic Violins’ rental program.

The Bright Side

Classic Violins, however, has attracted a new customers, thanks to the pandemic. Spending time at home means that people had time to tackle new hobbies, which includes musical instruments.

“During the lockdowns, more adult students were interested in picking up an instrument and learning to play. They saw the time spent at home as an opportunity to realize a childhood dream. It is never too late to learn to play a musical instrument,” says Stefanie Shumanova.

The bright side is that Classic Violins is ready to serve musicians of different abilities. “Quality and tradition are more than just by-words; they are the very foundation for all that we do,” says Classic Violins.

The store in Racine is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., on Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and by appointments on Wednesdays.

