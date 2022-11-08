A business in Downtown Racine welcomes the community to flex their creativity. Creative Flex, 305 Main St., offers in-studio painting and experience for customers.

As an avid painter and Latina business owner, Alexis Flores-Lockridge is creating opportunities for locals and those visiting the Racine area.

Credit: Creative Flex Her love for painting and creating started when she was a child. As she grew older, she began creating custom paintings for commission. While she never dreamed of being a business owner, her newest creative adventure is allowing others to dabble in her hobby.

“This is my little outlet and it’s just been nice to share with other people,” says the owner.

Creative opportunities

Creative Flex opened up its studio in July of 2022 with the goal to offer people the chance to get creative.

The studio, in Downtown Racine, welcomes people to attend one of their painting sessions. Through public events, private parties and events, Flores-Lockridge helps artists and those interested, in creating one-of-a-kind paintings.

Attendees can choose to paint a blank canvas or get by with a little help from the owner, who provides stencils or pre-stenciled canvases. By supplying community members with a canvas, the owner is helping people to unleash their creativity. “That’s the best thing about art is that you really don’t have to think about it. Once it’s pre-drawn, it’s almost like a coloring book,” says the owner. Credit: Creative Flex

Creative Flex provides the paint, canvas, stencils, tools and instruction. They even do the clean-up so you don’t have to.

Utilizing the studio

Credit: Creative Flex Flores-Lockridge has made her studio a place where people can operate with an open-mind, forward-thinking attitude and a creative approach. Welcoming people of all ages and abilities, the studio is an inclusive environment where mature artists can hone their skills while beginners try something new.

“I really want you to make this an experience for yourself. As well, I like what I do and what you want to like what you (at Creative Flex),” says Flores-Lockridge. “I’m going to make it the best (experience) that I can make it.”

Events and openings

Birthday parties have been a hit since the studio first opened. For children, prices range from $25 to $28 for parties of 10 or more. Adults can book private parties and paint for around $35.

These private events welcome people to utilize the studio for 3 hours. A variety of packages are available including a decorating package. Not only does Flores-Lockridge take the lead on parties, but welcomes those with their own ideas to bring them to her. Recently they hosted a painting night that a community member and she collaborated on. Credit: Creative Flex

Separate from private parties, the space is open for public events and also accepts walk-ins. They are open Wednesday through Friday from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m., and from 1 p.m. till 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Try it yourself

Creative Flex is participating in 3rd Thursdays with the Downtown Racine Corporation.

On Nov. 17, for $10 each, people are invited to stop in the studio and paint their own board game on a canvas. With your purchase, you’ll be provided with game pieces and dice.

“You can take it home and then play it after Thanksgiving dinner,” says the owner.

Whether you choose to paint from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the event downtown, or try it another time, every canvas is ready to take home after painting in the studio.

“People want to try something different than what you know there has been offered,” says Flores-Lockridge.

Creative Flex has put its mark on the map. To learn more about this business, visit their website. Additionally, find them on Facebook and Instagram for continual updates and details.

Local News

Local business is the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

We want to show our support to fellow businesses through Business Spotlight features. Are you a business owner? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to share the story of your business with her today. Have a favorite business that you’d like to nominate? Send Emma an email.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.