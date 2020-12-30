Before 2020 ends, you’ll want to sneak in one last meal before the new year’s diet kicks in. The Racine County Eye knows just the restaurant to try. Dragon Pit BBQ is a local pop-up barbecue that operates out of The Branch at 1501 located at 1501 Washington Avenue in Uptown Racine.

Functioning bi-weekly and prepared by Chef Emerson Holliday is a menu you won’t forget. Local Racine resident and enthusiast puts his soul into his business and the food he serves.

Grill Master

Holliday is a self-taught and self-driven chef who emerges himself in his craft. Holliday blends his favorite flavors and spices to create entrees, sides, and meals that will take your breathe away. Yes, we’re talking about the cajun kick that comes through his meals. Holliday is always up to something tasty in the kitchen.

On his website, he says, ” We at Dragon Pitt BBQ are committed to the passion, flavor, and culture of barbecue and fried chicken.”

Dragon Pit BBQ is available not only for pop-up events but for catering events too. This way you can enjoy good food at events where you are celebrating life’s most memorable moments. From his family’s cookbook, straight to your family’s mouths. These recipes are timeless, but Holliday has given them a modern twist by adding a little spice to the menu.

Holliday is innovative by “recreating family rubs and recipes by looking into the roots and background of the ingredients” says his website. He’s the grill master. What are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on getting your hands on Dragon Pit BBQ.

New Year’s Eve Dining

This up and coming holiday, treat yourself to one of Holliday’s dinners. If you’re looking for heat, come to his kitchen. Ring in the new year by visiting the pop-up restaurant this week. The pop-up will be closed on New Year’s Day but will be operating on New Year’s Eve.

View their regular hours by clicking here. This week there will be breakfast served from 9 a.m. until noon. and then dinner will be served from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

What’s on the menu for New Years Eve? Check out the options below.

Peachwood smoked double pork chop topped with a bourbon peach chutney served over wild rice and collards.

Smoke kissed prime rib served with roasted red potatoes and green beans and mushroom gravy.

Shrimp, grits, and home smoke pork belly

Creole catfish served over a seafood joloff rice

Rum raisin bread pudding and mixed berry cobbler.

Stay up to date with what’s happening by following Dragon Pit BBQ on Facebook here.

Racine’s Finest

Holliday has cooked at and managed various restaurants around Southeastern Wisconsin and Southern Illinois. He’s known as one of Racine’s finest. Check out what he’s cooking up in the kitchen by clicking here.

You can order from Dragon Pit BBQ by clicking here. Another way to support this small business is by liking their Facebook page here. Support another small business by nominating them to be the next Racine County Eye Business Spotlight of the week.

Nominations

