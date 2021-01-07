Envy Racine, 232 Main Street, is a business that aims to keep sales local and prides itself on being black-owned. This week’s RCE Business Spotlight, Envy Racine, is newer to the area, but not to Wisconsin. Their goal is to serve the community while encouraging people to support small businesses.

This shop is more than just a clothing store, it’s a family connection. Envy Racine is owned by Steve Bennett, Philip Bennett, and Avery Thomas. These owners are excited to be adding to the growing and evolving Downtown Racine business landscape.

A Family Affair

Inside look at Envy Racine

The Bennett’s are brothers and Thomas is their cousin. Their company is just as strong as their family ties. In 2020, this family opened up the business just minutes from the lakefront in Racine. This attractive area is now accompanied by a storefront that has “fits” for everyone.

These men aren’t new to being business owners. However, they are eager to share their expansion of Envy Fits and Fashion with the Racine community. They also own a storefront in the Appleton Fox River Mall. Since the early 2000s, this family has been grinding as small business owners. Their first storefront was called “Hip Hop Connection,” says Bennett.

In the last 2 decades, their business has really been booming. The Envy Fits and Fashion store in Appleton has done well. So, it was only smart for them to open a location in Southeastern Wisconsin as well. But that’s not all, they have other businesses too.

Cozzy Corner in Appleton, Wisconsin is a restaurant serving southern food & offering catering. Additionally, the family plans to open a Cozzy Corner location in Racine sometime soon. Their hopes are to bring southern comfort food, blues music, and barbecue to Racine.

Legends Barber Shop located in the Fox River Mall is also owned by the family. This family has experience in different areas, and they are good at what they do. Now, their focus is growing their clothing store at the Racine location.

Shopping Small

Envy Racine merchandise

Envy Fits and Fashion may be a small business, but their goals are just the opposite of that. That’s why they carry brands that are unlike other stores. Their goal is to attract people who are looking for something different.

Phillip Bennet says this store was created “to fill a void in urban clothing and to keep folks from driving to Milwaukee and Gurnee and from paying higher prices.”

For hours to visit the storefront, be sure to contact envyfitsandfashionracinestore@gmail.com or call 262-721-8604.

This group of entrepreneurs wants to encourage Racine to shop small and local. To support their efforts, follow their Facebook pages. To stay up to date with Envy Racine, click here. More information about Envy Fits and Fashion can be found on that Facebook page here.

