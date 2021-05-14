The Franksville Craft Beer Garden will soon open its gates for another year at the Caledonia-Mt. Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. Summer nights are better with a beer in hand, right? Opening weekend is set for May 21 through the 23.

It doesn’t get much more Wisconsin than this; with 16 rotating tap beers on site, everyone is bound to find something they’ll enjoy. In addition, there’s live music every Friday and Saturday. Food trucks, night markets, and fish fries also make this beer garden one of the best in the county.

Photo Credit: Franksville Craft Beer Garden

Soft Opening

On Friday, May 14, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Franksville Craft Beer Garden will have a soft reopening. As they get ready for their big opening, they invite locals to the beer garden.

They say on their Facebook page, “We’ll probably be cleaning, painting, etc., as you get to enjoy your beer! We won’t be able to take Gift Cards, Drink Chips, etc., because they aren’t set up in our system yet. Credit Cards should work. We encourage everyone to grab some To-Go food from the great local restaurants and bring it with!”

Meet the Owners

The husband and wife duo, Ken and Molly Michel, are the creators and founders of Hop Heads Hospitality and Events. Not only have they created this permanent craft beer location in Franksville, but they also work to bring fun family events to other neighborhoods. So there’s no denying that they know what they’re talking about when it comes to craft beer.

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden, launched in 2018, is a prime example of what they can provide for other business owners. At Hop Heads Hospitality and Events, they can help bring a craft beer garden to your local park. Check out what services they provide here.

More Than Beer

The Franksville Craft Beer Garden is about more than beer drinking. While many Wisconsinites love drinking a good brew, behind the business is a mission bigger than beer. The Michel’s are focused on providing the community with fun, family, and community engagement.

Ken says, “there was a void in the community and we filled it.”

Since 2018, they have raised over $30,000 for the local area and organizations. Most recently, they are involved in helping raise money for the Venmo Challenge of Racine. You can help support this fundraiser fo local restaurants through the Franksville Craft Beer Garden by clicking here.

Visit the Franksville Craft Beer Garden

This is the place for families or a date night without the kids. There are multiple playgrounds, soccer fields, a sandbox, and games that will keep children busy. Then, fill their stomachs by ordering them a root beer and pretzel.

It’s also a great spots for adults to relax and unwind. Come in groups or spend date night here.

Hours:

Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Fridays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Get Connected

Connect with them by following them on Instagram here and liking their page on Facebook here. Merchandise is available too on the website here. But, Franksville Craft Beer Garden is more than beer.