Image Management, 610 Main Street, is a local business located in the heart of Downtown Racine. This business spotlight’s clientele started with one trusty company and now has expanded into serving multiple businesses in the Racine County area. The backbone of their company is their faith. Image Management shares their unwavering passion for helping others, while maintaining a successful business.

Image Management is a website designing firm that creates mobile-friendly, search engine optimized web design and development. There team is equipped with experienced web developers, SEO & SEM specialists, content writers, graphic designers, photographers, and videographers. To learn more about what they do, click here.

Reputable Business in Racine

In 2001, Kevin and Claire Weslaski went into business. At that time, CNH, was their sole client. The Weslaski family saw the need for a website development company. Fast forward to 2020, Image Management has become “The Masters of the Website.” The 9 to 5 work day was more like 12 hour work days, for the couple.

From left to right: Paige, Kevin, and Claire at the Racine Policeman’s Ball

This work ethic organically embedded into their daughter’s life. Paige Weslaski, their daughter, became a crucial member of their team. Paige Weslaski serves as the Director of New Business. If you have a question, she’s your go to girl.

Their time has been well spent. Creating, developing, and producing over 1,500 websites in a matter of 19 years. Crafting marketing campaigns and expanding company brands has been a part of the fun along the way. In Racine, they are a firm to find solutions to web design needs.

Faith is the Foundation

Image Management has let faith be the foundation of their family business. Now, the passion to live a life that is Christ like doesn’t stop when they exit the office doors.

From left to right: Claire, Paige, and Kevin Weslaski

Paige Weslaski says “I’ve heard it said that God gives us trees, but we need to build the tables and chairs. My parents did just that, proving to be Godly stewards with their time, treasures, and talents. I strive to do the same.”

Serving Racine is one of the greatest gifts that the Weslaski family has. They believe Jesus was the greatest Servant so following his lead brings them joy. Business owners come to Image Management looking for help with web presence. It’s faith that fuels the family business to handle clients needs and desires.

“Paul, the writer of half of the New Testament, was a tentmaker. I see Image Management as my “tent making” – a way to pour into the community practically and professionally” says Paige.

Outside the Office

It’s more than just a company that can help with designing a website for your businesses, group, or organization. Image Management’s involvement with Racine is greater than development of websites. Through continual financial donations, the company strives to further the development of Racine as a whole.

Paige Weslaski public speaking at Gateway Technical College

The Racine Family YMCA, Racine Police Department, Wisconsin Humane Society, Racine Founders Rotary, Hope Safe House, Society’s Assets, Racine Literacy Council, Safe Haven, Kiwanis Club, Racine Health Care Network, and many others are positively influenced by the generosity of Image Management.

The Weslaski family finds that their business is a connecting point to the people of Racine. Paige Weslaski additionally serves on the Advisory Committee for Gateway Technical College. Claire Weslaski was serving as the 2019-2020 Racine Founders Rotary President. Kevin Weslaski is an active leader on the YMCA Board of Directors.

Supporting Image Management

Image Management is continuing to stay busy. If you are looking to support Image Management, contact them for assistance with website designs, SEO, digital marketing, graphic design, photo retouching, digital asset management, and Google Ad campaigns for many local and national businesses and organizations.

Image Management team at the Faith, Hope and Love

The other beneficial way to support Image Management is by supporting the community. The doors at Image Management are wide open and can help you get involved if there is an interest.

The entire business is a family. It’s one of Paige’s favorite thing about working there. She says “We are a family – some by blood, others by bonds. We support, grow from, and encourage each other!”

Paige also says “when you support Image Management, you are supporting Racine families and graduates of Racine Unified School District and local colleges. Giving back is a major component of Image Management, and when you support Image Management –support gets poured right back into local organizations!”

3 Ways Support to Image Management

Purchase Grow Up: Growing Your Business & Yourself Business book for leaders to learn more about marketing Contact Image Management for a design proposal Consider partnering Image Management on a marketing plan for your business/organization

More about Paige

Attend Paige’s weekly Women’s Bible study Tuesday nights at The Dish starting at 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Purchase Paige’s books on Amazon by clicking here Finding Your Prince is a faith-based book for young women to wait for the right person in life Nantucket’s Charm is a faith-based screenplay with a hidden twist

If you would like to get in contact with Image Management, contact Paige. You can do so by: Calling the office: 262.898.9137 or Toll Free: 800.515.3571 Faxing the office : 262.898.9138 paige@imagemanagement.com



Nomination Information

If there is a business that you love, consider nominating them to be the next Racine County Eye Business Spotlight. Click here to nominate them. Read about other local businesses and their stories here. Contact Emma Widmar at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com for more information.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Rating: 5 out of 5.