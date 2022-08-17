Union Grove is a little fuller now; there’s a new botox provider in town. Luxe Injection Boutique has opened its doors inside Wellness At Wildwood at 4514 Jack Pine Lane in Union Grove, Wisc. A local nurse is aiming to provide community members with an outlet that helps them achieve comfortability in their own skin. Through cosmetic nursing practices, the boutique strives to create an open conversation around beauty standards and diminishing harmful stigmas. Owner, Abby Zimmerman, is among other female-owned businesses, including Massage by K, DEW Esthetics, and LT Design+, within the wellness center. Zimmerman’s beauty boutique is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The other businesses vary in their services and hours of operation. The newest component to Wellness at Wildwood is Luxe Injection Boutique. – Credit: Luxe Injection Boutique

“We all offer different services that are complementary to each other,” states the Luxe Injection Boutique owner. With a primary background in the medical field, Zimmerman feels the services of the other businesses not only benefit the community but herself too, as both a community member and a new business owner.

Behind Luxe Injection Boutique: Abby Zimmerman

Abby Zimmerman, owner of Luxe Injection Boutique, earned her doctorate in Nursing from UW-Milwaukee. – Credit: Luxe Injection Boutique The provider grew up in Yorkville, Wisconsin, and continues to reside in the village. She attended Union Grove High School and then pursued a degree from Alverno College, 3400 S 43rd St., in Milwaukee, WI. She graduated with her Bachelor’s in Nursing in 2013. After graduation, she enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2100 E. Kenwood Blvd. She completed her Doctorate in Nursing in 2018 from UW-M. For numerous years, she has gained experience as a provider in a more traditional setting before establishing roots in her own business. While she did not receive training in nursing school for these cosmetic nursing practices, she says, “I took it upon myself to take more classes and conferences to kind of learn everything I could about it.”

Zimmerman currently balances working in multiple settings, including her own business, while continuing to be a lifelong learning provider.

Services offered

Zimmerman, who is a Board Certified Family Nurse Practioner (DNP, FNP-BC), provides various services in addition to botox, including Skinpen micro-needling, chemical peels and fillers. Likewise, the medical provider sells medical-grade skincare products at the boutique.

The Skinpen micro-needling tool is FDA approved for acne scarring. Additionally, she sells Skin Better skincare care items. They are FDA approved and only sold under authorized physicians such as Zimmerman. Fillers can be injected into the lips, cheeks, jawline and other spots to enhance a person’s beauty as well. Botox can help with fine lines and wrinkles and softens lines on the body. Services offered include Botox, Skinpen micro-needling, chemical peels and fillers. – Credit: Luxe Injection Boutique

“What I love about this is that everyone is just so excited and happy to be there,” says Zimmerman. “Of course, in the hospital, I get to help people feel better – that are ill or having surgery – from a different standpoint, this is just kind of something that makes people feel better in their own skin and more confident.”

She describes her services as helping with a variety of conditions including aging, melasma, acne, sun damage, and equally as important, boosting self-confidence. Potential clients should note that her business services are not covered by insurance. Zimmerman offers appointments to connect for consultation.

Connect with your cosmetic needs

The services provided at Luxe Injection Boutique can be booked through the website. In addition, she provides an inside scoop on her Instagram and Facebook pages as a tool to learn more.

Reach out to Abby by contacting 262-865-0273 or emailing Luxeinjectionboutique@gmail.com.

