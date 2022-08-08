There is a new brick-and-mortar business in Downtown Racine that certainly takes its name seriously. M Force is an innovative business that has actually been around for five years, but has recently expanded its realm of services to include office, meeting and event space now as well. With a large pool of connections and know-how, M Force is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and able to provide something for nearly every need that a small business could have.

M Force, located at 416 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine, is ready to host your event or offer your small business a space to call home. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Entrepreneur Toshya O’Geese-Manning is the driving force behind the brand. With her expertise, Manning will optimize your business goals and take your company to the next level. A self-made businesswoman and mother, Manning gained her experience in business and marketing at Gateway Technical College as well as practically – working out in the real world serving a variety of businesses.

With the help of her mentor, Manning was able to identify the need businesses have for support within the community. The owner says, “I just decided, why not make a business out of it? Why not help small businesses? Do things that they don’t have the time or the manpower for, but (have) the finances to do them.”

An array of expertise Manning provides her expertise to other businesses in several areas. Office administrative support is a specialty that M Force offers. Whether it’s setting up your online presence or ordering fixtures for a retail space, M Force offers up know-how, connections, passion for success, and wisdom.

Manning also offers event support. No matter the size or type, Manning is well-equipped to support you in your event planning, from finding the perfect venue to nailing down all the details, and even day-of-event presence. She has done it all, from wedding coordinating to business grand openings.

Another area that is seldom thought of in the business world is assistance with research. M Force offers research support for a variety of needs. Are you looking to write a business plan? Do you need data for a project your company is working on? The sky is truly the limit with this all-inclusive business.

Though the company has been operating for just over five years, it wasn’t until this July that Manning was able to put down roots at 416 6th St., introducing a coworking and event space. By launching this location, M Force allows for small business community members to connect and grow, as well as have a regular place for small businesses to call home.

Co-working space opens up opportunities

High-top tables allow for both sitting and standing. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux A little nook in the co-working space offers a little more of a secluded setting. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux The conference room has two dry-erase boards with ample space for several tables. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux With a focus on helping others, M Force serves as a place for businesses, nonprofits and organizations to gather by utilizing the new co-working and event space located in Downtown Racine. Membership starts at just $30 per month for an individual, however, this does not include access to the conference room. Business membership options start at as low as $125 per month for full use of the facility. Memberships allow entry to the facility during regular business hours, which are currently Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. White boards (of many colors) are in place for people to use to plan, dream and grow their businesses in the large co-working space. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Another little meeting nook in the conference room. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Conference room amenities. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

For those looking to book, memberships are available for individuals, businesses, nonprofits and organizations. Amenities include free wifi, a conference room, printing services and desks (including high-top tables and a standing desk for those who prefer to stand).

Host an event at M Force

If interested, M Force’s location can be rented out for private parties, events and meetings for an hourly rate. Arrangements with the owner can be made to host your next affair, be it a work party, surprise party, or even something a little more involved like a Sip ‘n Paint event.

“It’s a customizable co-working space,” shares Manning.

Business connections

With a drive to help other businesses, she’s not only dedicated to directing the flow of your business, but also in offering your company or organization the chance to operate more effectively and efficiently.

While it may be a one-woman show, Manning enjoys building connections with other businesses and community members. Not only does she serve people in Racine County, but Manning also provides her services virtually to those in other areas through connections she’s built throughout her professional career.

“Don’t limit yourself,” she says, “because you never know who you’re going to be connected with.”

Professionally, she’s developed a plethora of connections that she’s networked with throughout the years. And because of her many connections, there’s virtually nothing out of her wheelhouse.

“If I can’t help you, trust and believe I have enough partners and enough people in my network that can help you,” says Manning. “I know someone locally – or nationally – who can help you. That’s the good thing about my business is that I’m all about empowering and helping one another.”

Joining the force

At this time, M Force services a number of clients through their administrative business support services. Manning is now striving to connect and be the extra helping hands that other small businesses may need, which now includes offering a place for fledgling businesses to call home.

“My ultimate goal is to always help small businesses, where they always kind of struggle,” says Manning.

Find M Force on Facebook. Email mforce262@gmail.com with questions, concerns or inquiries. Direct calls to 262-595-8262 to speak with the owner.

