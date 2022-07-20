Owners and best friends, Megan Kramp and Elizabeth Olley have embarked on an exciting journey together that they hope will provide an underserved population some much-needed relief. Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation, 13200 Globe Drive, Suite 206 in Mount Pleasant, opened on May 17 this year and provides a unique niche in the rehabilitation world, neurologic-centric physical therapy, to Racine County.

Meet the owner-therapists

Owners Elizabeth Olley and Megan Kramp are not only best friends, but share a unique vision for neurological well-being in the community. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Milwaukee-raised Megan Kramp, PT, DPT (Doctor of Physical Therapy), NCS (Neurologic Clinical Specialist), makes up half of the duo behind the clinic. When she’s not using the “alphabet soup” that follows her name, Megan likes exercising, running 5Ks and half-marathons, spending time with friends and family and attending concerts.

Racine-raised Elizabeth Olley, OTR/L (Occupational Therapist, Registered/Licensed), completes the pair. Elizabeth, mother of two, loves being with her children, Christian and Evelyn, and they often go on trips to Door County to be on the lake. What started out as a “near miss” eventually blossomed into not only a lifetime friendship, but also a thriving enterprise.

“Megan and I both went to (UW-)La Crosse,” said Olley. “I started at La Crosse, and we lived in the same dorm our freshman year but apparently never met each other… I started at UW-La Crosse and then I transferred to Mount Mary College – or University it is now – where I finished my bachelor’s and master’s.”

The Neuro Advantage, well, advantage

“A lot of the general PT clinics you see out there are like, orthopedic or sports medicine specialized,” said Kramp, “which is awesome, because we need that too, but there really isn’t a lot out there for the neurologic population.”

Welcome to Racine County’s newest neurological rehabilitation facility. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

While the duo is able to help with any sort of physical therapy and rehabilitation, Kramp and Olley bring a unique addition to the world of healing.

“We offer the traditional physical and occupational therapy appointments,” Kramp continued, “but we really specialize in the treatment of people with neurological conditions, so like after a stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, balance, dizziness, inner ear stuff, concussion, et cetera… kind of anything along those lines.”

Some of the equipment, all assembled by Olley and Kramp, for use at Neuro Advantage. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux Different stations are set up around the facility for a wide range of protocols. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Olley explained how the protocols differ in the neurological rehabilitation world from physical rehabilitation, which is what most people are familiar with.

“One of the things that inspired us to go off on this journey was looking again at the resources available to people. We were clinicians that were able to do this (neurological) protocol, but in the job that we had we weren’t able to fully execute the protocol, and we were met with different obstacles and challenges to implement that. So that was one of the reasons that we wanted to branch off on our own, because now we can do that protocol, and do it how it’s supposed to be done and really service those people.”

Teaching a ‘wellness’ way of life

Neuro Advantage offers the standard protocols for physical and neurological therapies, but the team goes well beyond the standard.

“One of our big goals in starting this,” said Kramp, “was filling a big gap we saw in the community in terms of not only neurologic care, but also just promoting that lifelong health and wellness with people, and really just wanting to educate people on that on how important it is to stay active and enable people to find a way to do that.”

Teaching those how to get back on their feet after injuries, surgeries or other life events is important, but helping their patients not only understand, but also the know-how to continue on post-therapy is paramount to the Neuro Advantage way.

“I think for me, I want to help educate people on the importance of the right therapy for those neurologic conditions and create those lasting relationships between patients and ourselves and help them realize that just because they have a neurologic condition, they can still do the things they want to do and I want to help achieve that.” Elizabeth Olley, OTR/L

Wellness visits

“We also offer wellness visits,” explained Kramp. “So if you graduate from therapy but still feel like you have areas you want to work on in terms of strength or balance or endurance, or maybe people just want to come in for a couple weeks – or months – down the road for like a tune-up, you know, and kind of get back to doing what they need to do to stay active.”

Abigail Lamoreaux receives a free balance screening from the team. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

Screenings

In the month of June, the team offered free balance screenings to help bring awareness to community members.

Exercise groups

For a $60 monthly fee, patients can join in an exercise group customized specifically for those with neurological ailments like Parkinson’s disease. These services are cash-based/out-of-pocket, but for many, well worth the time and money. For those with limited budgets, this can be cost-prohibitive, but the clinicians are hopeful for some financial relief in the future.

“We (were) hoping to get a grant through the Parkinson’s Foundation to get some scholarships for people,” explained Olley. Unfortunately, there were a record number of applicants for the grant program and they were not awarded the grant this time. Hopefully, the future will bring a different result.

Parkinson’s support group

Another way Neuro Advantage is going above and beyond is with a monthly support group for those affected by Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s patients, caregivers and loved ones are all welcome to take advantage of this important layer of care in the rehabilitation world. There is no cost to participate in the support group.

“The support group is free of charge for anyone who wants to come,” said Kramp.

Looking to the future

A private room is available for work of a more sensitive nature. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

As their clinic grows, Kramp and Olley have hopes for overall growth as well as expansion of services.

The team hopes to have “multiple therapists,” according to Kramp, “but to be able to not only expand the therapy we do but then to give us more time to work on more exercise classes for other populations and just, quantity of some of those wellness services.”

Bringing more diverse exercise classes, offering a broader availability of wellness classes, and adding new services such as speech therapy are all part of their goals.

How big are they aiming?

“We don’t have a set number,” said Olley. “Hopefully it’ll be more than just Megan and me eventually, but for now, we’re a two-woman show.”

Learn more

To learn more about Neuro Advantage or to schedule an appointment, visit them online at neuroadvantagerehab.com, visit their Facebook page or find them on Instagram. Better yet, stop in to see the state-of-the-art facility built by the team or give them a call at 262-260-8451.

